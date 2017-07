Coalition Chairman David Bitan went to support the residents of Machpela House in Hevron on Monday, but did not violate the local military commander's order that prevented him from entering the house.

Speaking outside the house, the Likud lawmaker said, "We came to support the settlers in Machpelah House, a house that was duly purchased." He added, "The time has come for us to settle Hevron properly, especially in homes that we have purchased."