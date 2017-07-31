Jerusalem street closings for Tisha B'Av events

A number of streets will be closed in Jerusalem tonight starting at 10 pm because of the Women in Green march from Independence Park to the Dung Gate, according to Walla!. The streets to be closed are Agron, Shlomo Hamelech, Hativat Yerushalayim, Kikar Tzahal (IDF Square), Sultan Suleiman, Derech Yericho and Haophel.

Police have completed preparations for other Tisha B'Av events, which begin tonight and continue until tomorrow. In anticipation of the end of the fast, the police will prepare for the arrival of many worshipers at the Western Wall. From 5 pm on Tuesday, the Old City will be closed to private vehicles, except for residents of the area.

Read more