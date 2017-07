Attorney Yoram Sheftel, who represents Elor Azariya, apologized Monday afternoon to the Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot of the Israel Defense Forces for calling Eizenkot a miserable sewer dweller last Thursday during his show on Tel Aviv station Radio Lelo Hafsaka.

Acting on the order of the director-general of the station, Sheftel said his intention was to criticize the chief of staff following the events of the Temple Mount. He said the 8th of Av was an appropriate time to apologize.