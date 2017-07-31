The Israel Defense Forces will conduct a 24-hour exercise in the vicinity of the Nitzana communities and the area of the city of Eilat, starting Tuesday.
The drill will include brisk movement of security forces and vehicles.
|
17:36
Reported
News BriefsAv 8, 5777 , 31/07/17
IDF drill Tuesday in Eilat, Nitzana areas
The Israel Defense Forces will conduct a 24-hour exercise in the vicinity of the Nitzana communities and the area of the city of Eilat, starting Tuesday.
The drill will include brisk movement of security forces and vehicles.
Last Briefs