News Briefs

  Av 8, 5777 , 31/07/17

IDF drill Tuesday in Eilat, Nitzana areas

The Israel Defense Forces will conduct a 24-hour exercise in the vicinity of the Nitzana communities and the area of the city of Eilat, starting Tuesday.

The drill will include brisk movement of security forces and vehicles.

