17:01 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5777 , 31/07/17 Av 8, 5777 , 31/07/17 Shaath: PA will renew civilian contact with Israel Senior Fatah official Nabil Shaath said on Monday that the Palestinian Authority would renew ties with Israel in civilian areas in order to ease the lives of PA residents, according to Yediot Ahronot.



Shaath made It clear that security coordination with Israel was still frozen following PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's declaration of severed relations in the context of the Temple Mount crisis. ► ◄ Last Briefs