16:19 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5777 , 31/07/17 Av 8, 5777 , 31/07/17 'We cannot let the Kotel turn into a place symbolizing division' President Reuven Rivlin held his traditional day of learning before the 9th of Av, and called for the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem to be a place of Jewish unity.