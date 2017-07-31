Waqf denies Israeli Muslim claim of document theft

The Waqf Muslim authority over the Temple Mount in Jerusalem has denied a claim by the Islamic Movement in Israel that accused Israel of exploiting the Temple Mount storm and the days when Muslim worshipers did not ascend the mount to steal historical documents that they said were being held on the Temple Mount compound, according to a report by the Lech Yerushalayim movement, which relies on Arab media.

A statement issued by the Waqf office based the denial on an assessment of damage during the recent unrest. Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the Islamic Movement, claimed that Israel planned to assassinate him. Deputy head Khamel Hatib claimed "the occupation" has put toxic chemicals on the walls and pillars and the floor of the Al-Aqsa mosque, "in order to help accelerate the total collapse of the mosque in the near future."