There has been an explosion in a vehicle parked on Rabbi Hazan Street in the northern town of Shlomi, apparently an explosive device.
There were no casualties. The owner is known to the police and has not yet been located.

15:51

News BriefsAv 8, 5777 , 31/07/17
Car explosion in Shlomi - no injuries
