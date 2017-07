Chairman Natan Sharansky of the Jewish Agency said on Monday, that the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem "is all the faces of our identity, and from there our struggle began."

Addressing internal Jewish strife over the holy site during a study session at the Presidential Residence, Sharansky recalled how it used to be called the Wailing Wall, concluding "It is only up to us that it will not be a wall of wailing but a wall of our joy."

