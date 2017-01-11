Jaljulya woman arrested for transferring terror money

It has been cleared for publication that the Shin Bet security arrested the day before yesterday Hayat Faki, a resident of Jaljulya, whose two sons were recently arrested on suspicion of planning to carry out revenge attacks for the murder of senior Hamas figure Mazen Fukha.

Hayat Faki returned from Qalqiliya with money in her possession whose suspected source was from terror officials, and which was intended, among other things, for her two sons, Faras Faki and Adam Faki, who are awaiting trial.

