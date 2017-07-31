Workers in an Ashkelon cemetery reported to police that a number of headstones had been damaged, and some had been spray-painted.
Police arrived at the scene and began an investigation.
(Police Spokesperson)
Headstones vandalized in Ashkelon cemetery
