Amnesty calls to pressure Hamas to free Israelis

Amnesty International called on Hamas to free Israeli citizens Avra Mengistu and Hisham A-Zeid.
Kan reported that the organization also publicized the number of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's office in Gaza.
