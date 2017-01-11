13:35
Amnesty calls to pressure Hamas to free Israelis

Amnesty International called on Hamas to free Israeli citizens Avra Mengistu and Hisham A-Zeid.

Kan reported that the organization also publicized the number of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's office in Gaza.

