11:41 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5777 , 31/07/17 Av 8, 5777 , 31/07/17 PA demands: Recognize Palestine - then we'll consider land swaps Read more Nabil Shaath, a confidant of Mahmoud Abbas, says that talk of land swaps can only come after Israel recognizes Palestine. ► ◄ Last Briefs