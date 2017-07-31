08:01 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5777 , 31/07/17 Av 8, 5777 , 31/07/17 Deri on Azariya: Matter should have ended long ago Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) this morning joined the list of voices calling to pardon Elor Azariya. "The episode should have been ended a long time ago through different channels of pardon and mercy," he told Army Radio. ► ◄ Last Briefs