Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) this morning joined the list of voices calling to pardon Elor Azariya.
"The episode should have been ended a long time ago through different channels of pardon and mercy," he told Army Radio.
News BriefsAv 8, 5777 , 31/07/17
Deri on Azariya: Matter should have ended long ago
