Kamal Al-Khatib, deputy leader of the outlawed northern branch of the Islamic Movement, claimed on Sunday that Israel had placed dangerous chemicals in the walls of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in the days in which the compound was closed to worshippers.

Speaking with the Hamas-affiliated newspaper Al-Risala, Khatib demanded that a technical committee be established to conduct an inspection of the entire area of the mosque in order to identify signs of Israeli activity there.