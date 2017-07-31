Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said the United States would have to cut 755 diplomatic staff in Russia, AFP reported.
His announcement came after Congress backed new sanctions against the Kremlin.
News BriefsAv 8, 5777 , 31/07/17
Putin to expel hundreds of American diplomats
