02:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 8, 5777 , 31/07/17

Haley blasts Venezuela election

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, on Sunday commented on the election in Venezuela.

“Maduro’s sham election is another step toward dictatorship. We won't accept an illegit govt. The Venezuelan ppl & democracy will prevail,” she tweeted.

Last Briefs