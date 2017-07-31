Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, on Sunday commented on the election in Venezuela.
“Maduro’s sham election is another step toward dictatorship. We won't accept an illegit govt. The Venezuelan ppl & democracy will prevail,” she tweeted.
News BriefsAv 8, 5777 , 31/07/17
Haley blasts Venezuela election
