American forces on Sunday successfully tested a missile interception system the U.S. hopes to set up on the Korean peninsula, military officials said, according to AFP.

In the American test of the so-called THAAD system, a medium-range missile was launched from a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft flying over the Pacific and a THAAD unit in Alaska "detected, tracked and intercepted the target," the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said.