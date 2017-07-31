Feiglin: The system has adopted the values of B'Tselem

Former Knesset member Moshe Feiglin, chairman of the Zehut party, responded on Sunday evening to the military court's rejection of Elor Azariya's appeal.

"The decision of the military court of appeals in the Elor Azariya case was expected. They could not acquit him, because Elor's acquittal would be their own conviction. What we have seen is a struggle between two worldviews - that of the Jewish majority and that of the minority that holds all the centers of power that are not elected, "Feiglin said.

"The problem is not that the system has adopted the version of B'Tselem, the problem is that in the deepest sense it adopted the values of B'Tselem. This is a system that fights for its hegemony,” he added.