The family of Elor Azariya is intent on appealing his sentence to the Supreme Court, despite the fact that IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot has stated that if a request to shorten Azaria's sentence is submitted, it will be considered seriously.

"We heard the voices of the Chief of Staff and the Defense Minister, but we intend to turn to the Supreme Court," said family members quoted by Channel 2 News on Sunday evening, hours after the military court rejected Azariya's appeal.