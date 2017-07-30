23:07 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17 Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17 Hot for Tisha B'Av It will be partly cloudy overnight with clear to partly cloudy skies on Monday. Temperatures will continue to rise, making it unseasonably hot and dry in the mountains and inland areas, muggy along the Mediterranean coast. Heat stress will increase with no significant change expected on Tuesday. Wednesday will see a drop in temperature and relief in heat stress. An additional slight drop on Thursday will bring temperatures to the seasonal average. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 33Celsius/91Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 39C/102F; Golan Heights: 37/98;

Haifa: 30/86; Tel Aviv: 31/87; Be'er Sheva': 36/96;

Dead Sea, Eilat: 41/105 ► ◄ Last Briefs