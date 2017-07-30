Anti-WZO graffiti in Ukraine

Acting Chairman Yaakov Hagoel of the World Zionist Organization, in charge of the organization's efforts to curb anti-Semitism, has ordered WZO representatives to file a complaint with local police after vandals in northwestern Ukraine spray-prainted Nazi symbols and other antisemitic graffiti that targeted the organization.

Local residents visiting a monument for victims of the Holocaust discovered the graffiti near the site, located in the village of P’yatydni in Volyn Oblast, near where the Nazis killed 20,000 Jews in 1942. It included an equals sign with the initials WZO painted on one side and a Star of David and a swastika on the other in front of the steps leading to the monument. Antisemitic graffiti and grave-robbing was discovered in the area.