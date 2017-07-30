Communications Minister starts move to close Al-Jazeera

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has instructed Minister of Communications Ayoub Kara to advance the closure of the Al-Jazeera network in Israel. Kara plans to hold professional discussions with members of the legal department of the Ministry of Communications and representatives of the Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council and the Second Authority, with the aim of accomplishing this through legislation.

The minister said that "other countries that have dealt with the inciting and offensive content of the network have narrowed its steps." He continued, "We identify with the moderates in the Arab world who are fighting terrorism and religious extremism. In Israel, too, there is no room for a channel that backs terror, just as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, and others - who expelled the inciting channel. We must join forces and cooperate in the war against the channels that preach terror."