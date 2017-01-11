Regular water supply returns to Migdalim

Following an operation by the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria, the Water Authority and the Mekorot national water company to cut off 14 pirate water connections, the water supply in the Samarian Jewish community of Migdalim has returned to normal. Water thefts originating from the nearby Palestinian Authority village of Jalud reduced the supply of water to Migdalim and its environs by approximately 35 cubic meters per hour.

In view of the expected increase in water consumption in the Shilo area, a new pressure zone is planned. This area will be controlled by a new reservoir in Shilo with a capacity of 3,750 million cubic meters, to be built east of the community of Shvut Rachel.