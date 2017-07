21:26 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17 Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17 Mass rally in Istanbul over Israel's Jerusalem measures (AFP) - Thousands of supporters of a conservative Turkish party rallied in Istanbul on Sunday to protest measures taken by Israel in Jerusalem and show solidarity with the Palestinian Authority. Last week the Israeli government removed the detectors and cameras, but feelings remain high in Turkey, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying the removal of the detectors was "not enough". Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs