A shell from World War I has been found by workers in a field near the entrance to the Beit Berl college in the Sharon region, northeast of Tel Aviv.
The police bomb squad is working to remove it.
21:05
Reported
News BriefsAv 7, 5777 , 30/07/17
WWI shell at the entrance to Beit Berl
