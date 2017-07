21:01 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17 Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17 North Carolina governor signs anti-BDS legislation Read more North Carolina becomes the 22nd state to ban the state from doing business with companies that support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs