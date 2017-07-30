Azariya's former lawyers: Sheftel crossed every border

The attorneys who represented Elor Azariya from the beginning of the trial until the family's decision to file an appeal attacked attorney Yoram Sheftel for hinting today that they are to blame for the rejection of the appeal. Sheftel said "We could easily say the principle claims of the defense were rejected because of the failures of the previous defense team, but despite them all, according to the facts before the judge, he was supposed to arrive at an acquittal."

The original attorneys said, "We express disgust with the inflammatory behavior and verbal violence of Sheftel, who crossed every line of his hate speech, including repeated personal slander against us while trying to cover his failure with false claims about our conduct after he complimented us throughout the process including the stage where we were representing with him. We failed to make false claims about our conduct after the entire process was flattered, including at the stage where we were still represented, and even on the Friday of the week after we left the case, claiming that our work was 'not a bad job at all'."