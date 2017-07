20:09 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17 Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17 MK Stern: PM, Bennett gathering votes at IDF expense Member of Knesset Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) has attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Minister Naftali Bennett against the backdrop of the rejection of the appeal submitted by Elor Azariya on his manslaughter conviction in the death of a wounded terrorist.



Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, the former head of the IDF Personnel Branch said, "Netanyahu and Bennett are gathering votes at the expense of the IDF. Azaria does not interest them. ► ◄ Last Briefs