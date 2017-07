After the reading of the military appeals court ruling denying Elor Azaria's appeal of a manslaughter conviction for killing a dead terrorist, his mother, Oshra Azaria shouted at the judges and the military prosecution, "You only sanctify death! Shame, Shame!"

She continued, weeping, "The terrorists are laughing in our faces. All these terrorists are laughing at us!" She did not feel well and was treated by a paramedic who was in the courtroom.