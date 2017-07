Chairman Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party has responded to the rejection of Elor Azaria's appeal of a manslaughter conviction in the death of a wounded terrorist by saying, "I support the chief of staff and the court for their steadfastness on the values of the army. They are the ones who are in charge of the spirit and values of the Israel Defense Forces."

Lapid continued, "We must all accept the court's ruling without question. We back the IDF and its commanders against all attacks."