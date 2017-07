Elor Azariya's lawyer, Yoram Sheftel, wants to postpone by 30 days implementation of the prison sentence imposed on Azaria in order to appeal to the Supreme Court.

According to Sheftel, the denial of the appeal by the military court "is appropriate for the nine days" at the beginning of the Jewish month of Av. a time of deep religious sorrow. He said he would continue to ask for postonements in implementation of the sentence as needed to file the Supreme Court appeal.