16:49 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17 Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17 1 rescued from Tel Aviv apartment fire A fire broke out in an apartment on Belkind Street in Tel Aviv Sunday afternoon. One person was rescued from the scene and firefighters are now working to rescue another person. Their condition is unknown at this stage. ► ◄ Last Briefs