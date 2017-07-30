13:29
  Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17

Gasoline price to rise by 3.13% Monday night

At midnight between Monday and Tuesday the prices of gasoline will rise.

95 octane gasoline will be sold for a price which does not exceed 5.94 NIS a liter, a rise of 18 agorot over the previous month.


 

