At midnight between Monday and Tuesday the prices of gasoline will rise.
95 octane gasoline will be sold for a price which does not exceed 5.94 NIS a liter, a rise of 18 agorot over the previous month.
News BriefsAv 7, 5777 , 30/07/17
Gasoline price to rise by 3.13% Monday night
