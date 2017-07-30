Netanyahu: 'It was a tough decision.'

Prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu referred at the beginning of the cabinet meeting to the decision to remove the metal detectors from Temple Mount and said that "I am aware of public feeling and feel that the decision was not easy."

"As one who holds the responsibility for Israel's security on my shoulders, I must take decisions with reserve. I understand the feelings of the public and the obligation of the leader and that is how I act."

Netanyahu thanked security forces "for their work to protect all of us."