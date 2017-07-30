Two youths were arrested on suspicion of being responsible for the robbery of an elderly Lod resident.
The two, Georgian tourists aged 27 and 40, will be remanded in the Rishon Letzion magistrates court Sunday.
News BriefsAv 7, 5777 , 30/07/17
2 tourists arrested in Lod robbery
