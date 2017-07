12:55 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17 Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17 Elor Azariya, family and attorney enter court Elor Azariya, his family and attorney have entered the military court. Elor's mother was draped in an Israeli flag. צילום: יוני קמפינסקי אלאור אזריה ואמו ► ◄ Last Briefs