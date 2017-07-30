MK Shasha-Biton: Don't exploit parental sensitivity

MK Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton(Kulanu), the head of the Committee for Welfare of Children and the initiator of the law supervision afternoon care responded to the closure of the WIZO afternoon care centers.

Shasha-Biton said that this raised questions about how much money they were gaining at the expense of young parents over the years.

She added that "the scare campaign being conducted by the organizations in wrong and improper. It is wrong to exploit parental sensitivity to prevent reforms which could hurt their income. There should be no mixing of education and personal interests. I know that afternoon centers will open at the beginning of the school year with fair prices, despite the threats. Nobody can stop us and we will continue to serve the young families in Israel."