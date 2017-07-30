12:41 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17 Av 7, 5777 , 30/07/17 Arab antique dealers suspected of huge scam Police raided the houses and businesses of five East Jerusalem antique dealers suspected of significant tax offenses. The Antiquities Authority recently conducted an investigation in conjunction with American enforcement officials. Police and tax authorities had received information that Israeli antique dealers are issuing fictitious receipts and invoices for antiques sold by them to a US dealer. The deals totaled 20 million dollars and enabled the American dealer to receive large tax returns, part of which he transferred to the suspects. ► ◄ Last Briefs