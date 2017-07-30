Two Haifa residents suspected of murder,torching aptmt.

Police have solved the torching of a Haifa apartment and the death of the elderly occupant of the apartment which occurred at the beginning of July in Haifa.

The investigation revealed that a 27-year-old and 25 -year-old couple residing in the same apartment building robbed the elderly man and when the robbery became complicated they murdered the old man and caused an explosion in the apartment in order to hide their actions.

The two were arrested and the Haifa prosecution submitted a declaration against them. In the coming days the prosecution will submit an indictment against the couple.



