Gazan teen killed in clashes along border

Gaza’s health ministry claimed on Friday that Israeli troops shot dead a teenager and wounded seven others during clashes near the border fence in Gaza.

Abdulrahman Abu Hmeisa, 16, was killed in the clashes east of Al-Bureij in central Gaza, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, according to AFP.

He said seven others were also wounded by Israeli gunfire by the border fence.

