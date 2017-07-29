U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran

The United States on Friday imposed new sanctions targeting Iran's ballistic missile program, one day after Tehran tested a satellite-launch rocket.

According to a report in the AFP news agency, the U.S. Treasury singled out six companies owned or controlled by Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group (SHIG), which it said was central to the Islamic Republic's missile program.

