Headstones toppled at Boston-area Jewish cemetery

Vandals toppled six headstones at one of the oldest Jewish cemeteries in Massachusetts, JTA reported Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning, when police responded to reports that what appeared to be three teenage boys were seen kicking over tombstones at the Netherlands Cemetery in Melrose, Mayor Robert J. Dolan reported on his blog.

