Trump dismisses Priebus as White House Chief of Staff

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff, replacing him with Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration,” tweeted Trump.

“I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!” he added.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)