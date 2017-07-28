Jordan hands investigation file to Israel

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday handed the Israeli government the file containing the results of the investigation into the incident near the Israeli embassy in which an Israeli security guard shot and killed two Jordanians.

According to the Jordanian news agency Petra, Jordan asked that the guard be prosecuted as per Article 31 of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic ties for the crimes he committed.

