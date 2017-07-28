Israel launches investigation into Jordan incident

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Friday announced that Israel had launched an initial probe into the incident near the Israeli embassy in Jordan, in which an Israeli security guard shot and killed two Jordanians.

"Israel is conducting a process of examining the incident, in accordance with the usual legal procedures in such cases. The State Attorney, in coordination with the Attorney General, instructed all the parties to hand over the materials in their possession that relate to the incident,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

