One dead in stabbing in German supermarket

One person was killed and four others were wounded on Friday when they were stabbed by a man using a large kitchen knife who stormed into a supermarket in the German city of Hamburg, AFP reports.

The attacker was detained by police. The German daily Bild published a picture of the attacker in the back of a police car with a white, blood-soaked bag over his head, and reported that he cried "Allahu Akbar" in the supermarket.

Police, however, said “there is no valid information yet on the motive" of the man, who "entered a supermarket and suddenly began attacking customers".

