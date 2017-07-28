One person has been killed and several injured in an attack in a supermarket in Hamburg, German police say.
Hamburg police said on Twitter that one suspect had been arrested but that it was too soon to indicate a motive.
|
17:39
Reported
News BriefsAv 5, 5777 , 28/07/17
Hamburg supermarket attack leaves one dead
One person has been killed and several injured in an attack in a supermarket in Hamburg, German police say.
Hamburg police said on Twitter that one suspect had been arrested but that it was too soon to indicate a motive.
Last Briefs