Av 5, 5777 , 28/07/17 Pakistani PM resigns after being disqualified Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, Reuters reported. Sharif promptly resigned, but in a statement his spokesman said there were "serious reservations" about the judicial process after the court ordered a criminal probe into his family over allegations stemming from the "Panama Papers" leaks of international offshore companies.