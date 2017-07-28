Rocks were thrown at forces from the Home Front Command in Qalandiya, north of Jerusalem, on Friday afternoon.
News BriefsAv 5, 5777 , 28/07/17
Medic wounded in rock attack in Qalandiya
Rocks were thrown at forces from the Home Front Command in Qalandiya, north of Jerusalem, on Friday afternoon.
A medic was lightly wounded in the face. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
